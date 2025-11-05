 Skip to main content
Reddit Shares Data on Rising Holiday Shopping Trends

Published Nov. 5, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Reddit has shared some tips for brands looking to maximize their holiday campaigns, with an emphasis on kicking off your promotions right now, in order to reach shoppers who are already researching, and even buying gifts.

Because as Reddit notes, shopping behaviors are changing, based largely on economic impacts.

As per Reddit:

This year, shoppers aren't waiting for Black Friday or Cyber Monday. With prices fluctuating and inventory unpredictable, they're starting earlier to feel in control. Unlike previous years, they're not impulse buying - 79% of Americans plan to research more before purchasing, comparing products, reading reviews, and seeking genuine recommendations from real people.

And real insights, from real people, is what Reddit has a lot of, which is where it could play a part in your research and advertising push for the season.

Reddit has shared a couple of data charts to back this:

Reddit shopping trends

This one, of course, is already out of date, but Reddit’s using this as an example of the types of trends it expects to see over the coming holiday shopping days.

“In the days leading up to Prime Day, Reddit communities were buzzing with shopping strategies, deal comparisons, and wish lists. During the event itself, views of Prime Day conversations exploded - skyrocketing more than 150x and peaking on day two as Redditors shared their best finds in real time.””

Reddit says that it’s likely to see similar later this month, based on rising discussion trends:

Reddit shopping trends

While Reddit users are also looking for gift ideas in the app:

Reddit is where people crowdsource gift ideas, hunt for deals, and make purchasing decisions. The impact is significant: 7 in 10 Reddit users say Reddit helps them discover meaningful holiday gifts.”

Reddit shopping trends

That could present key opportunities to research trends and discussion points in your niche, while also reaching out with relevant promotions, targeted to the right Reddit communities.

And Reddit now has a range of tools to help with this, with its “Reddit Pro” dashboard enabling monitoring of relevant keywords and topics.

Reddit advises that brands should look to stay visible throughout key shopping moments, in order to maximize their opportunities, while they should also look to run promotions with fresh creative elements to boost interest.  

At a minimum, it’s likely worth getting access to Reddit Pro and monitoring key discussions, in order to find out what people are discussing around your products this season.

You can sign-up for Reddit Pro here.

Filed Under: Social Marketing

