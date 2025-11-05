Reddit Shares Tips on Effective Social Listening

Reddit has published a new report which looks at the value of social listening, with a particular focus on Reddit discussion, in order to better align with evolving discovery behaviors, and ensure that you’re maximizing your opportunities.

Reddit’s 22-page “Social Listening for Marketers” guide includes a heap of pointers and notes on how to make best use of Reddit insights, and how you can tap into relevant discussions, which could help improve your placement in relevant queries.

You can download the guide here (with email sign-up), but in this post, we’ll dig into some of the key notes.

First off, the report looks at the changing complexion of online discovery, with people increasingly using conversational chatbots for web queries.

As a result of this shift, Reddit says that brands need to consider changing their focus from “SEO” to “AEO,” or “Answer Engine Optimization.”

As explained by Reddit:

“Traditional SEO is built and strategically attuned to the old way of searching - a broad, short query on a search engine. As the mode of searching is evolving for many, a new strategy is needed from marketing teams: Answer Engine Optimization (AEO). To reach the consumers turning to AI for their answers, marketing teams are now required to consider LLMs as a target audience of sorts to make sure their content is discoverable.”

So how do you do that?

Reddit says that “a defined social listening strategy” is key to optimizing your AEO approach, and ensuring that your brand is present wherever real conversations are happening, which can help to inform AI responses.

And a lot of those conversations, of course, are happening on Reddit. In fact, research suggests that Reddit is the number one source cited by AI chatbots in responding to queries.

The guide outlines how social listening on Reddit can help you tap into these opportunities, in a range of ways.

These insight can help to inform your strategy, and ensure that you continue to show up in relevant discussions, which will then increase your chances of your brand and products being referred to by AI tools.

Reddit says that product discussion is inherent to the platform, and that people are always seeking relevant answers, and posing valuable questions in its communities.

Which can be a goldmine for your research, while also providing more connective opportunities.

In order to capitalize on this, you can use Reddit’s “Reddit Pro” tools, which enable monitoring of related discussions in the app.

As you can see in this overview, the Reddit Pro suite of tools provides you with a range of tracking and engagement options, which can help you make better use of the app.

Which could help you improve your brand standing in relevant AI engines and search queries, aligning with evolving user behaviors.

There are some interesting notes here, and it’s worth taking a look at the guide if you’re at all considering adding Reddit into your digital marketing mix.

You can download Reddit’s “Social Listening for Marketers” report here (with email sign-up).