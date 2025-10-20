Reddit Highlights Halloween Marketing Opportunities

Reddit has shared some new data on engagement around Halloween, in order to help marketers prepare their spooky season campaigns in the app.

And it could be worth considering. Now up to 110 million daily active users, Reddit is also becoming a key destination for product research, as consumers eek out real human insights, while Reddit is also the platform most commonly referred to by AI chatbot tools, making it a potentially valuable focus amid shifting discovery behaviors.

And Redditors are big on Halloween.

As per Reddit:

“People on Reddit are diving into every corner of Halloween - planning parties, sharing costume inspiration, and debating the best scary movies to stream. Conversations in communities don’t just generate ideas, they influence how people celebrate.”

In terms of engagement data, Reddit reports that:

2 in 3 Redditors celebrate Halloween

1 in 2 Redditors plan to spend money this Halloween

Reddit users are 40% more likely to host a Halloween party or gathering

Reddit users are 29% more likely to go out for drinks or food on Halloween

So there’s a lot of opportunity to connect with users in the app with themed promotions.

And if you are planning on running Reddit ads for Halloween, timing is key.

“Conversation spikes 5x in the two weeks leading up to October 31. Maintaining visibility through this window ensures brands are part of the action when excitement - and spending - are at their highest.”

As you can see in this graph, Halloween conversation is already ramping up in the app, and is about to hit a massive peak.

So if you are planning to tap into the Reddit opportunity this spooky season, now is the time to get moving, by activating Reddit ads, or looking to connect with Reddit users via related conversations in the app.

It could be an opportunity to dig into Reddit, and learn more about Reddit’s ad options, and how they relate to your brand. Or maybe you could tune in to see how the conversation ramps up around seasonal events.

Either way, some interesting data, which points to potential opportunity in the app.