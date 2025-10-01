Reddit Publishes Holiday Marketing Guides

Are you thinking about using Reddit for your 2025 holiday promotions?

It could be worth considering. Reddit now has over 110 million daily active users, while it’s also become the second most visited website in the U.S., as more people come to the app for real, human insights into various topics.

Including brands and products, while Reddit is also the most cited resource for AI chatbots, adding another consideration into its broader potential for brand marketing.

It could be worth a look, and if you are thinking about building a Reddit strategy, the platform has released a couple of new seasonal playbooks and guides to assist.

The first is Reddit’s “Best Practices for Dynamic Product Ads” guide, which includes overviews of all the key considerations for maximizing product promotions in the app.

As you can see in this example, Reddit has included a range of pointers and step-by-step notes to help you build more effective product promotions in the app.

The format of the guide is pretty straightforward, with a no-nonsense approach to mapping out the key steps.

But it lists all of the important points, and could be worth keeping handy for your planning.

Reddit’s also published a more general “Campaign Best Practices” checklist, which also covers off on key considerations for your marketing approach.

These are in addition to Reddit’s brand playbook, which provides a range of insights and notes on how to connect with the platform’s audience.

And if you’re wondering whether Reddit ads are for you and your brand, and what the related discussion is like in the app, you can also check out Reddit’s Pro Trends tool, which provides insight into what’s trending in the app at any given time, and enables you to hone in on specific topics and conversations.

Reddit campaigns won’t be effective for all brands, but in doing your research, you may find that there’s more potential there than you initially might expect.

And with its expanding ad options, and alignment with AI discovery, there could be significant benefits in building a Reddit presence, and ensuring your brand is part of the conversation.