TikTok expands HubSpot integration

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TikTok announced an expanded partnership with HubSpot, which will give HubSpot customers more tools to manage their TikTok ads within the digital content management platform.

The update will enable TikTok onboarding, lead management and measurement capabilities within HubSpot's Marketing Hub software, expanding the opportunities for TikTok to drive more business activity.

As explained by TikTok: “Marketers can now connect TikTok to their existing HubSpot workflows, improving lead quality and gaining clearer visibility into performance across the funnel. By connecting paid media with CRM workflows, the integration enables teams to automate follow-up, activate high-intent audiences, and optimize campaigns with greater confidence.”

The new integration includes an improved TikTok Ads Manager connection, the capacity to use HubSpot CRM data to build ad audiences and an enhanced data flow to better understand ROI.

The update also includes an improved integration process for the TikTok Pixel, streamlining data tracking.

In addition, HubSpot users can also access a new TikTok integration, which will enable HubSpot customers to manage all the interactions with their TikTok brand account within HubSpot’s management tools.

“This enables marketers to plan, publish, engage, and report on organic TikTok content directly within HubSpot's social tools, bringing both paid and organic TikTok activity into a unified marketing workflow,” TikTok said.

HubSpot is one of the most widely used content management tools, with over 268,000 customers worldwide, according to the company. This expanded TikTok integration will enable users to launch and manage TikTok campaigns, which could lead to a significant increase in TikTok advertiser activity.