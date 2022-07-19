 Skip to main content
site logo

Reddit Publishes 2022 Holiday Marketing Guide to Assist in Campaign Planning

Published July 19, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

With the holiday season fast approaching, Reddit has published a new guide to help advertisers utilize Reddit ads in their strategies, which also provides some interesting notes on how Redditors use the platform to research products.

As explained by Reddit:

“90% of users trust Reddit as a place to learn about new products and brands. During the holidays, people come to the platform in droves for recommendations about which gifts to buy, recipes to make, and traditions to start.”

The 9-page guide covers all the key elements of Reddit’s reach, including product and brand engagement:

Reddit Holiday Guide

The report also looks at what consumers like about Reddit as a discovery platform:

Reddit Holiday Guide

Along with the top product categories in the app:

Reddit Holiday Guide

There are also insights into key trends, and more:

Reddit Holiday Guide

The guide also includes essential ad tips, which also provide some interesting pointers on how to use the platform as a research tool.

Reddit Holiday Guide

Which could be Reddit’s key value proposition - beyond direct advertising, Reddit also provides a wealth of insight into key trends, including rising products, with the comment sections also giving access to valuable notes on what consumers are looking for in certain items.

Reddit continues to develop its ad tools, and has become a more valuable resource for connecting with engaged communities – though questions have also been raised in relation to how it applies its ad policies to different subreddits.

Still, at 50m+ active users, in over 100k niche communities, there could be significant opportunity there to help you connect with the right audiences for your offerings.

You can download Reddit’s 2022 Holiday Marketing Guide here.

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Industry Dive to be acquired by Informa PLC
From Industry Dive
July 19, 2022
Welocalize Wins a 2022 American Best in Business Awards’ Silver Globee for its AI-Enabled Tech…
From Welocalize, Inc.
June 30, 2022
Kingstar Media Senior Director of Sales and Marketing Selected to the Forbes Agency Council
From Kingstar Media
July 11, 2022
Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Digital Strategy
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell