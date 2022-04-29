Reddit Shares New Insights into the Rising NFT Conversation in the App [Infographic]

I’m not sure I 100% agree with this, at least from an anecdotal perspective.

In my experience, there is a lot of NFT talk on Reddit, but not a lot of it is positive, and with the tide also seemingly turning against the initial trend of NFT profile pictures, with the option marred by constant scams and rug-pulls, I’m also not sure that it’s going to be a long term interest area, specifically.

But if you are looking at NFTs, and the opportunities for marketing in the space, these stats from Reddit could provide you with some additional food for thought for your efforts.

As you can see in the below infographic, interest in NFTs in the app is rising, and there are various opportunities for connecting with a broader community through relevant subreddits and communities.

Reddit also provides some key tips for marketing NFT projects, which apply beyond the platform itself.

One way or another, digital goods are going to be a part of our future. Whether that’s in the form of cartoonish profile pictures remains to be seen, but either way, it may well be worth familiarizing yourself with the evolving opportunities of the space.