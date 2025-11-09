 Skip to main content
Reddit Puts More Focus on Automated Targeting in Ads Manager

Published Nov. 9, 2025
Content and Social Media Manager

Reddit has updated the UI of its Ads Manager platform in order to make it easier to implement its latest AI-powered targeting tools within your campaigns.

Reddit’s been working to improve its ad offering, in order to better align with opportunities, and has rolled out a range of new updates, including Reddit insights, to help you reach the right audience.

And now, Reddit’s redesigned its audience setup process, in order to make campaign creation “more intuitive and streamlined.”

Now, all audience settings will now be grouped into two sections: 

  • Audience Suggestions provide signals or “hints” to guide automated targeting
  • Audience Controls act as hard filters that automated targeting will always respect
Reddit automated targeting

Reddit says that the update will provide more ways to maximize its automated targeting options, by incorporating data signals.

As part of this update, automated targeting can now be used with custom audiences. This changes the logic between custom audiences and other audience suggestions from an AND to an OR relationship. Similarly, demographic settings such as gender will also follow an OR relationship when automated targeting is used.”

So you’ll essentially be able to expand your audience targeting through Reddit’s advanced audience insight, which will ideally drive better results via Audience Suggestions.

Or you can stick with the more definitive Audience Controls, which will keep your parameters set, but could also limit your opportunities to reach a broader audience.

Individual results will vary, but Reddit clearly believes that its automated targeting tools will get you better results, and are worth trying out, through this simplified selection process.

Indeed, Reddit has also shared this table of how its automated targeting tools are driving improved results across all objectives:

Reddit automated targeting

Reddit posted a record ad revenue result in its most recent performance update, and its presence in AI chatbot responses has seen it garner more interest from marketers who are keen to tap into this potential opportunity.

As such, it may also be on your radar, and this updated UI approach will make it easier to enact Reddit’s evolving ad targeting tools, in order to drive better response.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

