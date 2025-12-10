Reddit Updates Verification Indicators

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Reddit is updating its in-stream verification indicators, with a new grey checkmark being added to the profiles of a select group of public figures and trusted partners in the app.

As you can see in this example, Reddit’s verification tick looks much the same as the verification indicators on other apps, and aims to provide assurance that you are talking to the actual person identified in their bio.

As explained by Reddit:

“Today, we’re announcing a limited alpha test of verified profiles - an update placing grey checkmarks next to a username - to help individuals and businesses, who wish to do so, confirm their identities on Reddit. This feature is designed to help redditors understand who they're engaging with in moments when verification matters, whether it’s an expert or celebrity hosting an AMA, a journalist reporting news, or a brand sharing information.”

Reddit says that it has begun live testing its new verification markers “with a small, curated group of individuals – most of whom have already self-identified on Reddit– as well as businesses that currently hold an official badge.”

That “official” badge is the first form of verification that Reddit launched back in 2023, which adds the “official” tag to accounts that Reddit has confirmed the identity of.

Those indicators will now be replaced with these new grey tick markers, in order to provide additional assurance in the app.

Though what that tick actually represents to users these days is another question.

For a long time, verification ticks have signified real identity, and credibility (at least to some degree), with the platforms looking to recognize and elevate the confirmed profiles of public figures and brands.

But with some now selling checkmarks to whoever’s willing to pay, I’m not sure they mean what they used to.

Now, a checkmark just says that you have enough money to pay for the indicator, not that you have any credibility or presence that requires identity protection. Which is an erosion of the original meaning, though some would argue that the meaning of the indicator was eroded years ago, due to internal confusion (particularly at Twitter) as to what the checkmark was meant to represent.

But ideally, this should provide more assurance for Reddit users, giving them an indication that they are, in fact, engaging with an official entity that represents what it claims.

Reddit says that it’s starting with a small test, with a view to a broader expansion sometime in future. Reddit also notes that verified users will be able to use pseudonyms if they choose.