Reddit’s user base grows to more than 130M daily actives

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Reddit reported its Q2 2026 performance update late last week, with the platform posting increases in both daily and weekly users, while also mapping out a pathway to solidify its future prospects.

First, on active users. Reddit is now up to 130.3 million daily active users, up 3.5 million quarter over quarter from Q1.

The increase reflects the platform’s steady growth, while Reddit also remains an anomaly of sorts within social media in terms of its weekly-to-daily active user ratio.

Most social platforms generally see around two times more weekly or monthly active users than their daily count; Snapchat, for example, has 483 million daily active users, and more than 956 million monthly actives.

But Reddit’s performance stats are different. Reddit’s weekly and monthly user count ratio is more like four to one. That suggests that Reddit users are more transient, and less likely to log in every day. This reflects the way Reddit is increasingly being used to provide answers and insights, as opposed to facilitating social or community connection like other apps.

That’s not to say that Reddit doesn’t also facilitate communities. Reddit’s subreddit networks are highly engaged and close-knit. But the expanded usage of Reddit is more likely related to Reddit conversations being referred to by search tools and artificial intelligence chatbots.

Indeed, Reddit is now one of the most cited chatbot sources. Reddit CEO Steve Huffman has repeatedly acknowledged this as a positive for the platform’s ad partners because it means Reddit ad placement can reach audiences that are seeking product insights.

But it also means that Reddit is more reliant on third-party referrals to maintain its usage levels, which Reddit has acknowledged is a concern, especially amid what Huffman called “choppy” Q2 search traffic.

In order to counter this, Reddit said it’s working to improve its algorithms and user experience elements, which will hopefully convert more weekly users into daily visitors.

At the same time, this does also make direct overall usage number comparisons between other social platforms more difficult, because the behaviors of Reddit users are vastly different.

Huffman acknowledged this in the company’s earnings report: “Reddit works differently from other platforms, and that’s important to advertisers and people alike. As the internet becomes flooded with synthetic content, people are craving real human perspective. We are the antidote to an automated web. AI compresses the internet into summaries. Reddit delivers the opposite: deep discussions, passionate debates, and lived experiences. People don’t want a summary of Reddit; they want Reddit.”

The sentiment is somewhat reflected in Reddit’s numbers, though its usage is still much lower than most other social apps.

Nevertheless, Reddit’s audience continues to grow, and even at lower overall reach numbers than other platforms, it could still be a highly impactful platform for brand promotions.

In terms of revenue, Reddit brought in $805 million for the quarter, an increase of 61% year-over-year, and 21% increase over Q1.

However, Reddit also posted a 30% year-over-year increase in operating expenses, mostly related to a 62% increase in sales and marketing investment.

That further underlines the platform’s intent to separate itself from Google and AI chatbot referral traffic, which could dry up as AI models continue to advance and offer more direct answers within their own UI, as opposed to referring to external sources.

Reddit is also working to build its data licensing tools and enhance its AI partnerships. But the real, long-term answer for Reddit is to create a more engaging platform and solidify its traffic in isolation from other sources.

That could prove difficult. It will be interesting to see how Reddit goes about converting more of its weekly users into daily visitors, but that could end up being the best indicator of its future viability.

Right now at least, Reddit remains a valuable source of insight for people seeking specific product insights and information, and at this stage that’s also valuable for AI tools seeking human responses to power their replies.