SEMRush offers AI discovery tips for brands

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As more people turn to artificial intelligence chatbots for answers, the SEO landscape is shifting significantly.

In its Q1 2026 report, ComScore found that U.S. desktop searches via AI chatbots reached 76 billion for the quarter . Meanwhile, Sensor Tower’s State of Mobile report for 2026 found that AI is becoming habitual for millions of users, with mobile AI usage up 3.6x year over year in 2025, compared to 2024. In addition, according to a recent report from Pew Research, 64% of teens now use AI chatbots.

Given the rise in AI usage for research and discovery, brands now need to consider answer engine optimization (AEO) and generative engine optimization (GEO) processes, in order to ensure they’re meeting searchers where they’re active, and so they can maximize the opportunities of online discovery.

To help with this, visibility and measurement provider SEMRush shared new insights via LinkedIn into what AI chatbots are looking for in content. The company also explained how marketers can better align their approach in order to maximize discovery opportunities.

SEMRush’s guide includes notes on how AI tools source data, what kinds of data sources they're seeking and the most commonly cited platforms.

These valuable insights could help improve online discoverability, in line with emerging search trends.