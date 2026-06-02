 Skip to main content
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication
close search
site logo

SEMRush offers AI discovery tips for brands

As artificial intelligence searches increase, companies need to consider how to best optimize their reach in order to meet users where they are.

Published June 2, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

As more people turn to artificial intelligence chatbots for answers, the SEO landscape is shifting significantly.

In its Q1 2026 report, ComScore found that U.S. desktop searches via AI chatbots reached 76 billion for the quarter . Meanwhile, Sensor Tower’s State of Mobile report for 2026 found that AI is becoming habitual for millions of users, with mobile AI usage up 3.6x year over year in 2025, compared to 2024. In addition, according to a recent report from Pew Research, 64% of teens now use AI chatbots.

Given the rise in AI usage for research and discovery, brands now need to consider answer engine optimization (AEO) and generative engine optimization (GEO) processes, in order to ensure they’re meeting searchers where they’re active, and so they can maximize the opportunities of online discovery.

To help with this, visibility and measurement provider SEMRush shared new insights via LinkedIn into what AI chatbots are looking for in content. The company also explained how marketers can better align their approach in order to maximize discovery opportunities.

SEMRush’s guide includes notes on how AI tools source data, what kinds of data sources they're seeking and the most commonly cited platforms.

These valuable insights could help improve online discoverability, in line with emerging search trends.

SEMRush AI citations

Recommended Reading

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
How Online Backlash Becomes a Full-Scale PR Crisis
From Visibrain
May 28, 2026
Visibrain logo
Metricool Launches Metricool Studio to Automate Social Media Reporting
From Metricool
May 27, 2026
Metricool logo
Parents say “clean” music filters aren’t protecting kids in apps
From Feed.fm
May 19, 2026
Feed.fm logo
AI Video Cut Launches Three Features to Reduce Video Production Costs for Marketing Teams
From Interpromo GmbH
May 18, 2026
Interpromo GmbH logo
Editors' picks
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers.

© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. An Informa PLC company.
Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy | Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell