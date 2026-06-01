LinkedIn chatbot optimization tips offer guidance on content planning

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LinkedIn consultant Brooke Weller shared an overview of how to optimize content for discovery by AI chatbots, which could help to increase brand presence in AI responses and boost visibility amid evolving discovery trends.

LinkedIn is now one of the most highly cited sources for AI chatbots. The company credits part of its success on this front to the way it has structured content in order to better align with how AI systems seek relevant answers.

In light of this, Weller shared some notes on key structural tips, which have helped to improve chatbot performance.

Some of these tips relate to LinkedIn articles specifically, but the overall guidance notes could help in broader content planning, in order to better align content approaches with how AI chatbots crawl the web for answers.

And as more people use AI chatbots for search, optimizing for AI discovery will become a bigger consideration.

Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) are fast becoming new elements of focus for online visibility, and these tips could be key in helping to structure these next-level approaches, in order to maintain and maximize exposure.