Several High Profile Twitter Accounts Hacked in Massive Security Breach

With the US Presidential election only months away, this is an especially concerning incident.

From about 1pm today, a range of celebrity and brand accounts started tweeting out a message promoting a crypto giveaway, in which funds sent to a specified account would send back double the same.

The messages, which are all similar, and all include the same bitcoin wallet address, are seemingly part of an elaborate hack - one of the largest ever seen on Twitter in terms of scale - with, a growing list of accounts currently being roped into the scam.

Thus far, the hackers have seemingly gained access to the accounts of:

Kanye West

Joe Biden

Bill Gates

Apple

Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk

Uber

Mike Bloomberg

Floyd Mayweather

Barack Obama

HQ Trivia

Warren Buffet

Kim Kardashian

And people are indeed sending money through - as noted by The Verge, because the exchanges are publicly listed on the blockchain-based network, it's possible to see the transactions transferring funds to the bitcoin wallet address listed in the tweets. More than $110k has been transferred through thus far.

The incident is a major concern for Twitter's security, and while it's unclear at this stage how, exactly, the hackers have seemingly gained access to these accounts, their messages, based on the follower numbers of the impacted accounts, are reaching potentially millions of users.

Twitter has acknowledged the issue via a tweet from its Support account.

We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

The incident obviously opens up a range of concerns, and while we'll need to wait for a report on how the hacks have occurred, it's a significant issue, which will undoubtedly see Twitter come under intense scrutiny.

That's especially relevant given the way US President Donald Trump has used tweets to communicate foreign policy. Thus far, Trump's account has remained untouched, but it almost seems inevitable that it too will be caught up.

We'll keep updating this story as more information comes to hand.

UPDATE: All verified Twitter accounts have been blocked from tweeting or changing their passwords as Twitter investigates the issue.

UPDATE: Twitter has reportedly been deleting posted screenshots of an internal tool which is able to access Twitter accounts. Hackers have noted that the tool can be used to access verified accounts.

UPDATE: Both Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and product lead Kayvon Beykpour have apologized for the incident, with more information on the cause to follow.