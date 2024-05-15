Snap Announces Partnership With Datahash on CAPI Integration

Snapchat has announced a new partnership with Datahash, which will make it easier for ad partners to implement its Conversions API (CAPI), and get more direct insight from Snap regarding campaign performance.

Snap’s been working to update its Conversions API in order to provide advertisers with more data in a privacy-friendly way, in alignment with evolving industry shifts. Which has led to more overall campaign success, and now, Snap’s looking to make it easier for more partners to integrate and utilize the API in their process.

As explained by Snap:

“Datahash is a leader in the first-party data space and works with advertisers and top media agencies in over 50 countries and across key marketing channels. While it takes time and technical resources for advertisers to implement CAPI on their own, Datahash setups often take only about 15 minutes to get up and running, with no coding required.”

It’s the latest collaboration designed to help ad partners integrate its Conversions API, with Snap announcing a similar partnership with Snowflake last month.

Snap says that CAPI integrations have grown by 300% year-over-year, helping to drive better results for more brands, which has also seen a significant increase in interest in Snap’s ad offerings. Indeed, Snap recently reported that the number of SMB advertisers on Snapchat grew 85% year-over-year in Q1.

Which is staggering, really, and maybe, through more advanced attribution and tracking, there could be more opportunity in Snap ads than you expect.

Working with a third party facilitator to implement CAPI could then be a significant move.

You can learn more about Snap’s partnership with Datahash here.