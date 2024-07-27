Snapchat Adds New AR Experiences for the 2024 Olympics

Snapchat has outlined a range of new elements to celebrate the 2024 Olympics, including AR Lenses, official highlights, filters, and more.

And Snap’s going to extra effort this time round to facilitate fan connection with the Games, which could help it drive more engagement during the event.

First off, Snapchat’s added a range of AR Lenses, including several created in partnership with the International Olympic Commission (IOC), which aim to showcase the spirit of the Games.

As per Snapchat:

“A range of experiences, powered by Snap’s AR Camera Kit technology, are available through the official app of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as well as on Snapchat. Featuring Olympic data feeds, IOC archival imagery, and more, the IOC has launched a series of AR Lenses to serve fans at home and around the world to ensure everyone feels connected to the Games.”

So Snap’s partnership with the IOC extends beyond Snap itself, with the official Olympics app also linking back to Snap’s AR experiences. Which is significant, and considering that 180 million Snapchatters engage with sports content in the app each month, it could be a good way for the Olympics to better connect with younger audiences, while also delivering more immersive digital experiences.

The IOC has also added scannable AR elements within official posters and promos for the Games, which activate a Snap Lens when scanned in the app.

Bitmojis are also playing a part, with Snap partnering with NBCUniversal to incorporate Team USA athlete Bitmojis into an Opening Ceremony in-app experience.

Bitmojis could eventually prove to be a valuable connector for the metaverse shift, with more and more people growing accustomed to interacting via these digital depictions. As such, it makes sense for Snap to highlight Bitmoji characters, as another means to encourage Olympic engagement.

Snapchat’s also got an IRL activation at the Games itself, partnering with Coca-Cola, on the first AR vending machine.

“Found in the athletes’ village and Coca-Cola’s international Food Fest, the machine is powered by a custom Snapchat AR mirror and provides photo ops, games, and prizes, as well as Coca-Cola’s beloved refreshments.”

Not sure exactly how this works, but if athletes are posting photos from the Village using Snap’s tools, that could also prove to be a valuable promotional element for the app.

Snap’s also hosting a range of highlights and official Games content, via partnerships with NBCUniversal and WBD, while it’s also added a range of themed stickers to add to its Olympic options.

As noted, a lot of Snapchat users are Games fans, and Snap has clearly determined that interest in the event will be high in the app, Which is why’s it’s adding various experiences and participatory opportunities, and it could be a good way to drive engagement, and get more people looking Snap’s way.