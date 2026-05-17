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Creator content drives brand success on Snapchat

Snapchat’s latest report highlights the value of connections that users make with influencer-led promotions in the app.

Published May 17, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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Snapchat published a new report on the rising power of creator marketing in the app. The study covered how incorporating creator content into promotions can help to improve favorability and consumer response.

Snapchat said that creator content is more potent because of the way users engage in the app, which is more built around close relationships and day-to-day communication, as opposed to passive content consumption. That’s because creator updates are displayed within the feeds of users who are more likely to interact with that material, as opposed to simply viewing it.

As per Snapchat: “On Snapchat, creator ads don’t just generate impressions. They help drive stronger attention, deeper trust, and measurable action across the funnel, from awareness to purchase. When creators show up in the spaces where people connect most meaningfully, brands see higher engagement, stronger intent, and more efficient performance.”

Indeed, Snapchat said that 57% of Snapchatters follow creators in the app in order to glean more insight into their daily lives. The company said this means that creators feel more like they’re in conversation with their audience on Snapchat, as opposed to simply broadcasting to them. This more intimate approach leads to more influence, which is why creator partnerships are more likely to drive response in the app.

“That sense of closeness has measurable brand impact. When brand-sponsored creator content feels authentic, Snapchatters are 66% more likely to feel excited about the brand,” Snapchat said.

Snapchat added that creator content in the app also feels less disruptive, which can drive stronger absorption of brand messaging.

“Rather than feeling like a disruption people scroll past, it becomes something they lean into,” Snapchat said. “Creator ads are watched longer and drive more active attention than standard ads because they feel native to the experience. In fact, on Snapchat, creator ads are played 25% longer and drive 16% more active attention than standard branding ads.”

Snap BFF shift

Snapchat said that marketers can lean into this in several ways:

  • Sponsored Snaps bring creator-led content into users' inboxes, which can create a more intimate connection.
  • Brands can invite participation within the Snap Camera with Sponsored AR Filters and Sponsored Lenses, “turning creator content into something interactive and immersive.”
  • Brands can scale creator partnerships through Stories and Spotlight, via Snap Ads and UGC.

Finally, Snapchat said that creator marketing “works best when it feels native to how people already communicate.” Due to the ways in which users connect in the app, that aligns with Snapchat user behaviors, presenting expanded opportunity.

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