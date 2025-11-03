Snapchat Pitches Marketers on Holiday Shopping Opportunities

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Snapchat is making its pitch for advertisers this holiday season, prompting marketers to get started on their holiday campaigns in the app right now, in order to maximize the potential of their efforts.

Snapchat’s shared a range of new data notes to prompt advertiser action, including the fact that two-thirds of Snapchatters say that they begin gathering gift ideas in July.

Snapchat also notes that 60% of its audiences are in the planning stage by September and October, with 26% already buying gifts in October.

As per Snap:

“It’s not all happening the week of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but discovery now can lead to a greater return when that time comes. Snap is a communications platform where ideas, gifts, products are easily sharable, and peer validation can help move shoppers from inspiration to purchase.”

As such, raising brand and product awareness now can lead to better performance, by reaching Snap users in that initial consideration stage.

Snapchat says that early activations also lead to stronger conversions and CPMs.

“CPM’s surge in November, and can be up to 70% lower in October in contrast to the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend. Ahead of this spike, it’s best to know what creatives are working, what audiences to target, and what your opportunities on Snapchat are. Launching early provides lower costs and better opportunities for testing.”

Snapchat also notes that conversions surge +150% from early November into Cyber Monday, which is more incentive to build recognition and association in mind right now.

Snap also says that 45% of its users are planning to spend more this season.

These are some compelling notes, which underline the importance of brand-building and awareness efforts, helping to drive demand moving into the heavy shopping period.

And while Snap is also looking to maximize its own revenue opportunities, by prompting longer-running campaigns, the insights here do make sense, and point to the need to connect with potential customers right now, to help them frame their holiday shopping.

I mean, most marketers already know these things, this is probably not new information. But it is worth noting the need to act early, and these stats highlight how shopping behaviors are changing, in line with Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Some worthy considerations either way.

You can learn more about how to connect with Snapchatters this holiday season in this webinar recording (viewable with email sign-up).