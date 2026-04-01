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Snapchat expands Creator Subscriptions to all eligible users

The program launched in February for Snap Stars and offers exclusive ways to monetize content, such as subscriber-only Stories.

Published April 1, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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Snapchat has announced that its Creator Subscriptions are now available to all eligible Snap creators, according to a press release sent to Social Media Today. The move comes as the app looks to provide users with more opportunities and keep top users sharing content in the app.

Snapchat’s Creator Subscription program, which launched in February, enables users to monetize content through exclusive offerings, such as direct Snaps, subscriber-only Stories and priority replies.

Snapchat creator subscriptions

The program was initially open only to Snap Stars, who are essentially public figures or verified creators with large audiences in the app. But now, anyone who qualifies for Snapchat Creator Account can enable subscriptions, though the exact parameters to qualify remain somewhat opaque.

Snapchat said that to become eligible for a Creator Account, a user “must have a Public Profile, must be an active poster to their Stories and Spotlight and have grown an audience.”

There are no defined parameters, but for context, the qualification requirements for Snapchat’s creator revenue share program are 50,000 followers, as well as 15,000 hours of cumulative view time per month, with at least 3,000 of those hours coming from Spotlight.

Some users have reported qualifying for Creator Accounts at 30k followers, but essentially, it seems that it’s up to Snapchat’s discretion when a user reaches the right stage.

For those who do qualify, they’ll now be able to try out Snap’s subscription options, providing another means to build a monetizable community in the app.

Snapchat made the announcement at its first-ever “Snappys” award ceremony on March 31, where it celebrated some of the top creators in the app.

Snapchat said the ceremony marked “a new flagship moment for Snapchat — spotlighting Snap Stars as the next generation of cultural leaders across entertainment, sports, beauty, and beyond.”

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Filed Under: Snapchat

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