Snapchat announces new awards show designed to spotlight creators

Published Feb. 25, 2026
Snapchat has announced a new awards show for Snap creators called “The Snappys,” which will recognize and highlight in-app talent.

Snapchat said The Snappys will celebrate the creators shaping culture on Snapchat, adding that the show will honor creative excellence, cultural impact and community-building across the platform.

Snappy awards will be handed out to Snapchat creators who excel in categories including entertainment, comedy, music, sports and beauty, according to a Feb. 25 announcement from the company.

As per Snapchat: “Taking place on March 31 at Snapchat’s Santa Monica headquarters, The Snappys will bring together creators, industry leaders, and special guests for an evening focused on the voices, stories, and creativity resonating most with our community. The show will be hosted by comedian and Snap Star Matt Friend, who has built his own community on Snapchat and will bring his signature voice and comedic flair to the evening.”

The event will also include a lifetime achievement award for DJ Khaled, who has long been associated with Snapchat, using it to showcase his lifestyle.

DJ Khaled’s Snapchat account first rose to fame in 2015, when he documented his misadventure of getting lost while jet skiing in Miami, according to NME. That video solidified him as a must-follow for many Snapchat users, with his raw posting style winning over the app’s audience.

Snapchat said The Snappys will also include awards such as Spotlight MVP, for the best short-form video creator; Best Storyteller in the app; and Breakout Creator of the Year.

“Together, these honors reflect the many ways creators spark conversations, build community, and define culture on Snapchat,” Snapchat said. “The Snappys reinforces Snapchat’s ongoing commitment to celebrating creators not just as users, but as artists, entertainers, and cultural leaders.”

It’s another way to highlight the best of Snapchat, and with the app’s growth slowing, and even shrinking in key markets, Snap needs to do more to highlight the best content in the app, in order to maximize interest.

Maybe The Snappys will provide another stage for this, which could help to get more people looking Snapchat’s way.

Latest in Snapchat
