Snapchat Adds AI Generated Bitmoji Option in Lens+

Looking for ways to make your Bitmoji character more like your actual self?

This will help.

Snapchat’s has added a new way to create a Bitmoji character in your likeness, with Snapchat Lens+ subscribers now able to access a new Lens option that uses artificial intelligence to generate a Bitmoji character from an image.

So now, you don’t even need to do all the work in Bitmoji editing, you can just take a picture of yourself, and Snap’s Lens tools will output a Bitmoji character for you, based on its interpretation of how you actually look.

Which could be good or bad, depending on the depiction.

As explained by Snap: “Lens+ subscribers can use a special AI Lens to style their Bitmoji based on a photo and place it in their Snap. Check for the ‘Snap the Look’ prompt to try it out! Please note that there may be a limited number of free generations with this Lens.”

Subscription to Snapchat’s Lens+ package costs $US8.99 per month, and gives users access to Snap’s latest AR experiments and features.

And now, it can also generate a Bitmoji for you, though it is also worth noting that this won’t actually change your Bitmoji, it will just show you what Snap’s AI system thinks your Bitmoji should look like, based on a selfie.

“The result is an AI-generated image inside your Snap; it does not change the outfit saved to your Bitmoji Closet. To update your saved outfit, use the Avatar Designer in Snapchat or the Bitmoji app.”

So you can update your Bitmoji based on this generated image, and that could help you create a more realistic likeness, if you choose. But also, maybe you don’t want to. Maybe, once you see the output that Snap generates, you might be happier sticking with your existing Bitmoji avatar, though results will vary.

It’s another way for Snap to drive more subscriptions, with Snapchat+ and Lens+ now bringing in significant supplemental revenue for the business. Snapchat brought in $750 million from Snapchat+ subscriptions last year, and it’s now looking to build on this, as it looks to expand beyond its reliance on ads. Because its ad revenue could stagnate, given that the app’s growth has slowed, and even declined in some markets.

New Lens features like this could act as a lure to get more users to sign up, which will help to generate more intake for the business.