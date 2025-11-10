Snapchat Shares Data Into Evolving Grocery Shopping Trends

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Snapchat has shared some new research into the latest grocery shopping trends, and how shoppers’ habits are evolving within the food and non-alcoholic beverage space, which could be worth noting in your marketing approach.

Based on a survey of over 6k people, Snapchat, in partnership with WPP Media and Ipsos, has identified several key trends that food and beverage brands need to understand in order to maximize their opportunities.

Which, with the holiday season fast approaching, could be worth noting in your strategy.

First off, the data shows that despite tighter economic conditions, consumers remain open to new products, and are actively engaged in product discovery:

As per Snapchat:

“69% [of shoppers] have tried new food category products in the last year, and 65% are open to trying new and emerging trends in food and drink.”

Those alternate brands could be lower cost options, but the data shows that people are still willing to try out new products, while health and sustainability considerations are still front of mind for many consumers.

Aligning with these considerations could help to improve your sales results amid the broader grocery shopping shift.

Looking at Snapchat users specifically, the data shows that Snapchat users 1.6x are more likely to try a new brand, and are also more likely to impulse buy in both the food and drink category.

That could present more opportunities for your promotions, in reaching new audiences with your offerings.

Which is also supported by this element:

As you can see, 94% of Snapchatters say that social media plays a role in their purchase activity, while social apps, in general, play a big role in boosting awareness of food products.

Also worth noting: Over half of buyers share content on social platforms after purchasing a food or drink product.

Snapchat says that in order to capitalize on these opportunities, brands need to provide “meaningful content that is both informative and immersive.”

And creators can also play a role, with many consumers now relying on creator recommendations to help guide their purchase decisions.

“A huge 67% of consumers say they trust creator recommendations about food or drink products, resulting in 74% of consumers saying they are likely to trial a new food/drink launch that has been promoted or endorsed by a creator. Daily Snapchatters are 1.5x more likely to agree with this compared to non-Snapchatters.”

Some valuable considerations, which could guide your thinking in how to angle your promotions in the holiday season, as more budget-conscious consumers seek out alternative options for new products to try.

You can check out Snapchat’s full “Taste of Success” report here.