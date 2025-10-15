Snapchat Shares Insight Into Evolving Beauty Shopping Trends

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Snapchat has published a new report on evolving discovery behaviors in the beauty industry, and how the latest technological trends are changing the way that people shop for beauty products.

Based on a survey of 9,000 people, conducted in partnership with WPP and Ipsos, Snapchat has identified five key trends of note among beauty shoppers, which could impact your marketing and outreach strategies, through more informed understanding of what modern shoppers are seeking in this respect.

First off, the data shows that despite economic pressures, beauty shoppers are still highly active in searching for new products.

As per Snapchat:

“While 65% of beauty buyers admit to waiting for promotions or offers before making a purchase, a huge 67% have tried new beauty products in the last year, and 66% are open to exploring new and emerging trends. This indicates a strong desire for indulgence and self-care, even in a deal-driven environment.”

On a Snapchat-specific note, Snap users are 1.3x more likely than non-users to try new trends, and are 1.5x more likely to shop premium beauty brands.

The platform’s young, affluent audience presents a prime opportunity in this respect, which is worth factoring into any beauty brand’s assessment.

The data also shows that while most beauty shoppers are brand loyal, and stick with the products that work best for them, Snapchat users are almost 2x more likely to be open to trying new offerings.

The report also looks at the rising interest in quality and ethical considerations in beauty products, and how that can sway purchase activity:

The data also shows that shoppers are increasingly using new technology, like AI, to assist in their buying process:

“Technology is also playing a significant role in determining which products to buy, with 40% of beauty buyers engaging with tech-driven trends such as buying products based on AI recommendations. Notably, daily Snapchatters are 2.4x more likely to use tech in their personal care purchase journey than non-Snapchatters.”

Social platforms are also driving purchase activity, with 9 in 10 shoppers indicating that social media influences their beauty or personal care journey.

While informative, immersive content, including AR experiences, is also helping to drive interest:

Finally, the data also looks at purchase influences, and how different elements play a role in the process:

“Friends and family are central to the purchase journey, with 93% of consumers stating their inner circle influences at least one point of their beauty/personal care purchases. This extends to social conversations, where daily Snapchatters are 1.6x more likely to chat with friends and family about beauty purchases via social platforms. Beyond personal connections, creators hold considerable sway, especially those perceived as experts and showing product reviews.”

These are some critical considerations for beauty marketers, highlighting the key considerations that go into the modern discovery and purchase process.

The data also shows that Snapchat can play a key role in raising awareness, and boosting adoption among younger audiences, which could be another element to factor into your planning.

You can check out Snapchat’s full beauty industry report here.