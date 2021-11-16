Snapchat Launches Multi-Format Ad Placements to Help Maximize Reach and Engagement

Snapchat will enable advertisers to incorporate multiple video ad formats within a single ad set, with its new ‘Multiple Formats’ delivery option launching this week.

As explained by Snap:

“Multi-Format delivery will offer brands buying on Snap the opportunity to purchase multiple advertising formats in one cohesive ad set, optimizing towards clients central goal or objective. The product launch will include all of Snap’s video ad formats including Snap Ads, Story Ads, Collection Ads and Commercials and will feature Snap’s camera offerings (augmented reality) by Q2 of 2022.”

As you can see in the top example, you’ll soon see a new ‘Multiple Formats Ad Set’ option within your Snap Ads set up, which will then enable you to bundle various creative options for placement across Snap’s suite.

That will better enable Snap’s automated placement tools to help maximize ad response, while also streamlining management of your Snap campaigns by keeping your creative elements in a single ad set.

Of course, that will also reduce some control and insight into specific elements, while it also puts increased onus on Snap’s automated placements. But it could provide more options for efficiency - and it may well drive better results based on broader placement and capacity for exposure, especially for brand awareness campaigns.

The new Multi-Format delivery option is being launched this week, with AR placement being added into the mix in Q2 next year.