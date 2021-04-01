x
site logo

Snapchat Launches New Back to School Resource Center for Marketers

Author

By

Published

April 1, 2021

With students gearing up for a return to school, and to in-person learning, marketers are mapping out their strategies to tap into this audience, and maximize sales ahead of the academic year.

To help with this, Snapchat has launched a new 'Back to School' resource center for marketers, which includes a range of insights into platform usage and rising trends, along with case studies to help brands shape their approach.

And Snap's data reflects some significant usage notes indeed - including the fact that 85% of Snapchatters use the app when shopping for back to school, and students on Snapchat directly influence 82% of their parents' back-to-school purchases.

Snapchat Back to School center

As explained by Snap:

"On Snapchat, the power of friendship reigns supreme. These trusted connections are Snapchatters’ go-tos for inspo and guidance when shopping for back-to-school. Our community of trendsetters will be driving purchases all season long."

Based on this data, it's difficult to ignore the power of the app in this respect.

Snapchat Back to School stats

As noted, the new resource center includes additional case studies and data notes, as well as links to relevant Snapchat ad tips and tools.

Snapchat's also shared new, region-specific checklists for marketers who are looking to make use of Snap ads in their approach.

Snapchat back to school checklist

There are some handy notes here, and some compelling stats. If you're planning out your back-to-school strategy, it's definitely worth a look.

You can check out the new Snapchat Back to School center here.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Press Releases

Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

Instars Launches New Influencers Program With Token Grants
Press Release from Instars
Industry Dive publications named finalists for Website of the Year; 14 Azbee Awards
Press Release from
Industry Dive
Facebook and The Recycling Partnership Launch Free Digital Tool, Online Community to Boost E...
Press Release from The Recycling Partnership
ALIBI Brings Professional, Hollywood-Level Music Licensing to Independent Video Creators wit...
Press Release from ALIBI Music
View all | Post a press release
© 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.