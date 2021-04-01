Snapchat Launches New Back to School Resource Center for Marketers

With students gearing up for a return to school, and to in-person learning, marketers are mapping out their strategies to tap into this audience, and maximize sales ahead of the academic year.

To help with this, Snapchat has launched a new 'Back to School' resource center for marketers, which includes a range of insights into platform usage and rising trends, along with case studies to help brands shape their approach.

And Snap's data reflects some significant usage notes indeed - including the fact that 85% of Snapchatters use the app when shopping for back to school, and students on Snapchat directly influence 82% of their parents' back-to-school purchases.

As explained by Snap:

"On Snapchat, the power of friendship reigns supreme. These trusted connections are Snapchatters’ go-tos for inspo and guidance when shopping for back-to-school. Our community of trendsetters will be driving purchases all season long."

Based on this data, it's difficult to ignore the power of the app in this respect.

As noted, the new resource center includes additional case studies and data notes, as well as links to relevant Snapchat ad tips and tools.

Snapchat's also shared new, region-specific checklists for marketers who are looking to make use of Snap ads in their approach.

There are some handy notes here, and some compelling stats. If you're planning out your back-to-school strategy, it's definitely worth a look.

You can check out the new Snapchat Back to School center here.