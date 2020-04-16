Snapchat Launches New COVID-19 Business Resource Center to Assist Marketers With Campaigns

Snapchat has this week launched a new, dedicated COVID-19 business hub, which includes a range of resources, insights and links to help marketers manage the COVID-19 pandemic, and better connect with their audiences amid the crisis.

The new mini-site showcases a heap of data points on the changes in Snapchat usage during the global lockdowns, highlighting relevant opportunities and best practices, based on examples.

Snapchat plans to expand on these tools with new data updates over time - but to provide some key pointers, Snap has published three industry-specific trend updates to highlight key areas of focus.

You can check out the Snapchat COVID-19 Business Center here, or take a look at the data one-sheets for restaurants, eCommerce and entertainment below.