x
site logo

Snapchat Launches New Lenses to Teach Users Sign Language as Part of International Week of the Deaf

Published Sept. 21, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Snapchat is looking to further its inclusivity efforts with the launch of a new series of Lenses that encourage users to fingerspell, as part of International Week of the Deaf.

Snapchat ASL Lens

As explained by Snapchat:

Using SignAll’s AI and computer vision technology that recognizes and translates American Sign Language language, these AR Lenses will inspire Snapchatters to fingerspell their name, as well as other common words like ‘love,’ ‘hug,’ and ‘smile’.”

The Lenses, developed with the assistance of Snap’s own hearing-impaired employees, aim to elevate awareness of sign language, while also providing a more inclusive environment – and ideally, getting more creators to consider hearing-impaired users when they create their content.

In addition, users can also share their experience with the new Lenses with friends, while Snapchat’s also added some new Bitmoji stickers to further promote the event.

Snapchat ASL stickers

It’s a good initiative from Snap, because for many people, sign language remains a distant concept, something that they’re tangentially aware of but have limited direct exposure to. By promoting ASL in the app, and raising awareness, Snapchat could help to get more users to understand the need for more inclusive communication, which, in turn, could see more people considering such within their content and posting process.

You can access the new Snap sign language Lenses in the app.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on July 14, 2021

    Instagram Tests New 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories to Encourage More Thoughtful Feed Post Sharing

    The new option is designed to encourage more creativity in feed post re-shares to Stories.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 13, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    The Creator Economy Survey by The Influencer Marketing Factory
    Press Release from The Influencer Marketing Factory
    Seasoned Talent Industry Expert, Warren Lentz, Joins VersusGame as Chief Operating Officer a...
    Press Release from
    VersusGame
    TINT Attention Score Bolsters Visual Content Efficacy
    Press Release from
    TINT by Filestack
    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on July 14, 2021

    Instagram Tests New 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories to Encourage More Thoughtful Feed Post Sharing

    The new option is designed to encourage more creativity in feed post re-shares to Stories.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 13, 2021
    • Latest in Social Media Updates
  • Facebook Tests New 'Community Awards' to Encourage Engagement in Groups
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 21, 2021
  • Snapchat Launches New Lenses to Teach Users Sign Language as Part of International Week of the Deaf
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 21, 2021
  • Facebook Announces New Portal Devices, Continuing its Evolving Hardware Push
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 21, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.