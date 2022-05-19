Snapchat Launches New Option to Display eBay Listings in Snaps

Snapchat has announced a new integration with eBay, which will enable users to share eBay listings within Snaps.

As you can see in this sequence, now, when viewing an item in the eBay app, you’ll be able to share that product to your Snaps and Snap Stories, with the listing showing up as a sticker that you can overlay on your post.

As per Snapchat:

“More than 142M buyers shop on eBay globally to find everything from the latest sneaker drops to rare, vintage handbags, and now, Snapchatters have a seamless way to share what they’ve been eyeing, or even what they are selling, right where conversations with real friends are already happening.”

The latter could be more valuable, with eBay sellers able to effectively promote their latest listings to their connections on Snap. Which is kind of like free advertising, though restricted to your connections only.

It’s another step towards expanded eCommerce for Snap, which is also integrating an expanding range of AR shopping tools, shoppable Bitmoji digital items, enhanced product listings and more.

Snapchat also displays Amazon products listings via the Snap Camera, which could also be integrated with its eBay listing at a later stage, providing more ways for users to discover unique items in-app.

Each small step helps to build more habitual shopping behaviors in the app, and with the majority of Snapchatters often seeking their friends’ opinions before they buy things, it could be a valuable, logical expansion of its shopping push.

In order to add an eBay listing to your Snap:

Open the eBay app and select any listing

Tap the ‘ Share’ icon and then tap the ‘Snapchat’ option to automatically jump to the Snapchat Camera with the automated eBay sticker

From there, create an original Snap with the eBay sticker, and layer on using any of our creative tools

When a Snapchatter sends a Snap that includes an eBay sticker to their story or directly to their friends, the recipient or viewer will be able to tap the eBay sticker to jump back to the listing in the eBay app.

You can read more about Snap’s new eBay integration here.