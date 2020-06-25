Snapchat Outlines Key Topics and Trends on the Rise in New Report [Infographic]

Snapchat has published a new trends report, which highlights all the key topics that have seen increased discussion among Snapchatters in the first half of 2020.

And as you would expect, the COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant influence. Food trends are gaining traction, including growing your own vegetables, and self care is more of a focus amid trying times.

The report is a follow-up to the trend prediction overview which Snap released in December last year, which listed various topics that had been gaining momentum, and looked set to become key discussion drivers in the year ahead. But, of course, no one could have predicted what 2020 would actually bring, and it's interesting to note the shifts in attention between the two reports, and how they reflect the evolving perspective of younger users.

It's also worth noting the significance of these trends. In his recent keynote address at the Snap Partner Summit, CEO Evan Spiegel noted that Snapchat now reaches more 13-34 year-olds in the US than Facebook or Instagram. That suggests that these trends are highly indicative of general interests among younger audiences.

We've combined the data into the below infographic, but you can read Snap's full report here.