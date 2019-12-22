Snapchat Outlines Rising Trends for 2020 in New Report [Infographic]

So what's cool with the kids, and what are likely to be the key trends of note among younger audiences in 2020?

Given that 73% of Snapchat's users are aged 18-24, its data insights likely provide some indication, and this week, Snapchat has provided an overview of the key trends of note as we head into 2020, based on on-platform discussion and chatter leading into the latter part of the year.

And there are some interesting notes. Jazz. Uno. Monopoly. These may be some unexpected trends - but again, given Snapchat's younger audience, it's likely a good representation of what's happening.

We've collected Snap's insights into the below infographic - you can read Snapchat's full report here.