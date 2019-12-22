x
site logo

Snapchat Outlines Rising Trends for 2020 in New Report [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

Dec. 22, 2019

So what's cool with the kids, and what are likely to be the key trends of note among younger audiences in 2020?

Given that 73% of Snapchat's users are aged 18-24, its data insights likely provide some indication, and this week, Snapchat has provided an overview of the key trends of note as we head into 2020, based on on-platform discussion and chatter leading into the latter part of the year.

And there are some interesting notes. Jazz. Uno. Monopoly. These may be some unexpected trends - but again, given Snapchat's younger audience, it's likely a good representation of what's happening.

We've collected Snap's insights into the below infographic - you can read Snapchat's full report here.

Snapchat 2020 trends report

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing
© 2019 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.