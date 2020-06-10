x
Snapchat Provides an Overview of its New Video Conversion Tool

June 10, 2020

Back in April, Snapchat announced the launch of a new video conversion tool within Snap Ads Manager in order to help businesses convert their regular, horizontally-aligned video content into vertical format clips for Snapchat.

This week, Snapchat has provided a helpful overview of how to use the tool, which is available within the 'Manage Ads' segment of the Ads Manager app.

As you can see, there's a range of functional options and tools within the application, including advanced display and editing tools, presentation options and more.

It could be a helpful addition to your process, providing an easy way to re-purpose your video content in new, creative ways, aligned with vertical viewing, which is becoming increasingly popular as Stories usage continues to rise.

And you can also use these videos in other Stories formats. As shown in the video, at the end of the process, you're able to download your creation, which will enable you to use it on other platforms as well.

Again, a potentially valuable addition - worth checking out.

