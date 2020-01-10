Snapchat Releases Latest Update of Trending Topics on the Platform [Infographic]

Do you know what 'Vlogmas' is?

According to Snapchat, Vlogmas is:

"A Christmas tradition in which vloggers gear up for Christmas and get viewers into the holiday spirit by posting a video each day of December."

This is just one of the trends highlighted in the latest Snap Chatter report, which looks at all the key subjects that saw significant increases in mention volume among Snapchatters over the last month.

Obviously, Christmas and New Year dominated much of the Snap conversation in December, but it's also interesting to note the related discussion around the impeachment of US President Donald Trump, and what it could mean (note that 'Mike Pence' was among the most mentioned celebrities). It's also interesting to see which movies and TV shows Snapchat's younger audience is most interested in.

You can check out Snap's full report here, or take a look at the infographic below.