Snapchat retires separate Bitmoji app

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Snapchat is retiring its separate Bitmoji app, with the Bitmoji creation platform going away on June 30.

Snapchat acquired Bitmoji creator Bitstrips in 2016, and has since converted its popular Bitmoji characters into a key engagement element in the main Snap app. But with most Bitmoji interaction now happening in the app, clearly, Snap no longer sees a need for a separate Bitmoji platform, with all of the app’s features now built into the Snapchat experience.

As per Snap: “Starting on June 30, 2026, the Bitmoji app will no longer be available. We’ll be bringing more Bitmoji experiences into the Snapchat app, so make sure to download Snapchat to continue accessing Bitmoji stickers, fashion, and the keyboard.”

Snapchat said that users can continue to share Bitmoji stickers through the Snapchat app, and depending on device, users may be able to share Bitmoji stickers from their phone’s keyboard with the Snapchat keyboard extension, or in iOS Messages with the Snapchat iMessage extension.

Snap further notes that users can link their Bitmoji info to Snapchat to maintain their digital character.

It’s an interesting shift, which comes as Snap looks to streamline its business to maximize cost efficiency, in anticipation of the launch of its AR glasses, which will mark the next big phase for the company.

Though it is also worth noting that Bitmoji characters remain a popular element of the app.

Back in November, Snapchat revived its old-style 2D Bitmoji characters, in response to a user petition, which had over 100k signatures.

In February, Snapchat also added a new option for paying users to generate a Bitmoji version of themselves using a new Snapchat Lens, while in October last year, Snapchat also launched an initial version of its “Bitmoji Plaza” digital town center, in which users are able to engage with each other’s Bitmoji doppelgangers.

Indeed, over 2.7 billion Bitmoji avatars have been created, and Snap has reported that 320 million people engage with these characters every day.

So it’s not like Bitmoji is going away, but as it reassesses its support allocations, and looks to rationalize the company, clearly, Snap sees no need to continue operating a separate Bitmoji app.