Snapchat Tests ‘Bitmoji Plaza’ Virtual Interaction Option on Web

As Snapchat looks to develop its own AR glasses, and compete with Meta in the AR wearables race, it’s also building its own, lo-fi version of the metaverse, with a new “Bitmoji Plaza” digital town center in the web version of the app.

Well, not really a "metaverse" as such, as it's not intended to be an expanded digital world, incorporating a range of experiences. But it's similar in how you interact via avatars in the space.

There’s not a heap to go on, and it’s not active for all users at this stage. But basically, Snapchat’s Bitmoji Plaza will be an online space where you can interact with other users’ Bitmoji avatars in a basic 3D environment.

As explained by Snap:

“When you log in to Snapchat on the web, you’ll find your Bitmoji waiting in the middle of a virtual 3D world. This 3D world can become a fun and immersive space to see and interact with other online friends, otherwise known as the Bitmoji Plaza! When your friends come online by signing into Snapchat on the web too, their Bitmojis can join you there. When your friends go offline, their Bitmojis will walk out and leave the space.”

So it’s kind of like Roblox, but with Bitmoji characters, and at present at least, without games or expanded engagement opportunities. You can just control your avatar character in the virtual space, and interact with other avatars, adding a fun engagement expansion for Snapchatters on the web.

Which, presumably, is not many. Snapchat is primarily focused on the app, and as such, web logins for Snapchat likely only account for a tiny fraction of its overall usage. Indeed, Snapchat only released its web app in 2022, so it’s never been a significant element of focus for the company.

But maybe, with more people working from home, and as Snap looks to connect with older audiences, there is now more potential for engagement in the web version of the app.

And as such, maybe this type of additional interactive opportunity will be welcomed by users.

“Your Bitmoji can move or dance around in this shared space. You can see your friends’ Bitmojis, and your friends can see your Bitmoji. Your Bitmojis can even wave to each other!”

Yeah, again, it is limited, both in functionality and access, but it’s an interesting addition, particularly considering how Snapchat may be looking to integrate itself into any future metaverse-style shift.

Because with more than 2.7 billion Bitmoji avatars in circulation, these character depictions are already popular as a representation of people on the web. And maybe, as we all eventually become more accustomed to engaging via our digital avatars, Snap will be able to parlay the popularity of Bitmoji into another opportunity to build on this next stage of interaction.

Snap says that Bitmoji Plaza is an opt-in experience, and that your Bitmoji character will only appear in Bitmoji Plaza if you and others opt-in to join.