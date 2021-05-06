Snapchat Shares New Insights into Shopping Trends Around the Return to School

As the vaccine roll-out continues, and we look ahead to a post-pandemic environment, students are increasingly excited about getting back to school, and spending time among friends as part of the education process.

I mean, no one enjoyed online school. Not students, not parents- definitely not teachers.

Missing out on social interaction has had a major impact on everyone, but it could arguably be even more impactful for youngsters, who are still in the process of figuring out who they are, with those daily social engagements playing a big role in shaping their personality and perspective.

The return to IRL school also means new shopping behaviors, and this week, Snapchat has shared some new insight into how its users are planning for the coming school year, and how they're shopping as a result.

Which could help in your campaign planning - here's a look at the key notes.

First off, Snapchat says that the return to seeing people in real life will lead to a big uptick in fashion spend, with more than half of Snapchatters looking to buy new clothes in preparation.

That makes a lot of sense - you can't just keep wearing your sweatpants when you're heading out in public.

Well, I mean, you can, but there are obviously some considerations within that type of chic. It may communicate the personal insight that you'd want, in some cases at least.

Snapchat also notes that over a third of Snapchatters are also planning on buying tickets for travel, accessories for their cars, recreational and hobby-based equipment, and new tech devices and accessories in preparation for the next stage, which provides a range of extra marketing and outreach considerations.

In addition to this, Snap also notes that, with sports also making a return, that opens up another key fashion and accessory consideration.

As per Snap:

"Snapchatters start prepping for practices and shopping for the sports season a few weeks before the first practice. Shoes, sports apparel, and equipment are at the top of their shopping lists, and they’re taking Snapchat with them on their shopping journeys."

Given its focus on more intimate friend connections, Snapchat often plays a key role in influencing people's shopping decisions, and it's worth considering how these elements may factor into your marketing plan, and connecting with students, in particular, this back to school season.

There are obviously a heap more considerations within this, but Snapchat's notes serve as a good reminder of some of the key elements that are set to come into focus, which could help guide your planning.

You can check out Snapchat's full back to school report here.