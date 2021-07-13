x
Snapchat Shares New Insights into Sports Engagement Among Snap Users [Infographic]

Published July 13, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

July is turning out to be a massive month for sporting events, and with the vaccine roll-out gradually gaining momentum, many of these events also mark a return to some level of normalcy, with live crowds coming back, and the roar of stadiums gaining depth and resonance once again.

Of course, that won't be the case at the upcoming Olympics, with fans not able to attend due to host nation Japan's ongoing efforts to control the pandemic. But even so, there is a level of hype rising for the event, and with the NBA Finals in full swing, major UFC bouts, Euro 21, the MLB All-Star Game, and the return of the NFL on the horizon, there's a lot to be excited about if you're a sports fan.

And if you're a brand that's looking to reach these fans, it may well be worth considering Snapchat in your planning. As per these new stats, the Snapchat audience is highly engaged in sports, and in sharing discussion around the same. 

There are some interesting notes here - you can check out Snapchat's full sports overview here, or take a look at the infographic listing below.

Snapchat sports engagement stats

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy Social Media Updates

