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Snapchat underlines its value as a sports engagement platform

The app is an important connection point for events such as the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Super Bowl and the NBA Finals.

Published May 28, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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With the NBA Finals about to kick off, and the FIFA World Cup 2026 also about to get underway, Snapchat has made a new pitch to marketers in regards to the value that it provides to sports fans, as well as how advertisers can tap into this.

As per Snapchat: “With a global community of 946M monthly active users, including 215M Snapchatters watching sports content each month on average, Snapchat has become a premier destination for real-time sports engagement.”

Underlining this, Snapchat provided insight into its usage and engagement around recent sports events, including the 2026 Winter Olympics, Super Bowl LX and the NBA All-Star Game.

  • AR experiences for the 2026 Winter Olympics reached over 110 million Snapchatters worldwide, and generated more than 307 million total impressions.
  • Snapchatters engaged with AR in North America on Super Bowl Sunday nearly 2 billion times.
  • Super Bowl Sunday-related content in Spotlight received over 47 million views, an increase of 79% year-over-year.
Snapchat sports

Snapchat’s engaged community is clearly invested in major sporting events, and the platform’s personal approach to content sharing leads to a more communal experience.

This could present more opportunities for marketers looking to tap into sports engagement and reach audiences at the peak of their interest.

On that front, Snapchat also outlined its coming activations for the World Cup, including Bitmoji team jerseys and official U.S. Soccer team digital merch.

Snapchat sports

Snapchat will also host a range of AR experiences linked to the World Cup, along with other community activations.

The in-app engagement with sports certainly points to opportunity for sports-related marketers, and it could be worth considering for tie-in campaigns.

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Filed Under: Snapchat

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