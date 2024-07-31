Survey Shows That Snapchat is a Key Social Shopping Platform

Is Snapchat “the leading social shopping platform in the U.S.?”

Apparently, that’s the finding of a new study conducted by National Research Group, which examined how social media users engage with content related to four commerce categories: apparel, beauty, specialty, and home goods.

And based on this, the data shows that Snapchatters are increasingly likely to be open to online shopping.

As you can see in this overview, the study shows that 88% of Snapchatters “love to shop”, while 82% consider shopping to be “a primary hobby”.

Which likely speaks to the higher purchase power of Snapchat’s audience. Snapchat is more popular in higher income communities and groups, and as such, it would make sense that, on average, Snap users would have increased shopping leanings.

But that might also influence your marketing approach, considering that Snap users are more likely to make purchases based on in-app outreach.

Indeed, according to other findings from the National Research Group report:

Snapchatters learn about new products and businesses from social ads more than Non-Snapchatters (85% vs 68%).

Snapchatters thrive on being a source of influence in their personal networks across the entire shopping journey, from discovery to connection.

Snapchatters see the things they buy as a direct reflection of who they are (90% of Snapchatters agree ‘My personal style and preferences are an important part of my self-expression’ vs 78% of Non-Snapchatters).

These are some compelling insights, which could get more brands looking Snapchat’s way in the coming holiday season.

The data suggests that Snapchat users increasingly rely on recommendations from friends and family, delivered through the app, to drive their style choices, while also being more open to make a purchase based on the same.

As such, the right Snap campaign could boost your sales, and connect you to an increasingly active and receptive shopping audience.

Worth considering. You can check out more results of the National Research Group survey here.