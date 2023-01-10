The 8-Step Checklist for Launching an Influencer Marketing Campaign [Infographic]

Are you looking to add influencer marketing into your outreach strategy in 2023?

This will help - the team from SEMRush have put together an 8-step overview of how to map out an effective influencer marketing strategy, including research tips, measurement, execution and analysis.

You can dig into the full details on the SEMRush blog, but if you’re looking for a practical, accountable process to launch an influencer marketing strategy, these notes will set you on the right course.

Check out the full checklist below.