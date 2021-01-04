The Evolution of Advertising Over the Past Four Decades [Infographic]

It's difficult to overstate the significance of the media consumption shift over the past 40 years.

Once, TV was the star of the show for ads, with newspapers and magazines not too far behind, but in the last decade, digital media has quickly gained pace, as the development of mobile technology, and connective tools like social media platforms, has paved the way for a drastic realignment of marketing budgets and approaches.

That's also meant a major shift in marketing understanding. What was once key strategy, and worked in boosting your messaging, is no longer as effective in the modern age. The fundamentals of marketing apply across all mediums, with messaging still key to maximizing appeal. But those in the industry have had a steep learning curve in many respects, opening the door for new talent and tactics, and re-shaping advertising as we know it.

This chart puts the scope of that shift into some perspective. The team from Raconteur have put together this overview of the marketing and advertising shifts since 1980, highlighting just how much things have changed - and what that means for your approach.

It's amazing to take in - and with the COVID-19 pandemic further accelerating digital adoption, you can likely expect these trends to hold for the foreseeable future.

A version of this post was first published on the Digital Information World blog.