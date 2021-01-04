x
site logo

The Evolution of Advertising Over the Past Four Decades [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

Jan. 4, 2021

It's difficult to overstate the significance of the media consumption shift over the past 40 years. 

Once, TV was the star of the show for ads, with newspapers and magazines not too far behind, but in the last decade, digital media has quickly gained pace, as the development of mobile technology, and connective tools like social media platforms, has paved the way for a drastic realignment of marketing budgets and approaches.

That's also meant a major shift in marketing understanding. What was once key strategy, and worked in boosting your messaging, is no longer as effective in the modern age. The fundamentals of marketing apply across all mediums, with messaging still key to maximizing appeal. But those in the industry have had a steep learning curve in many respects, opening the door for new talent and tactics, and re-shaping advertising as we know it.

This chart puts the scope of that shift into some perspective. The team from Raconteur have put together this overview of the marketing and advertising shifts since 1980, highlighting just how much things have changed - and what that means for your approach.

It's amazing to take in - and with the COVID-19 pandemic further accelerating digital adoption, you can likely expect these trends to hold for the foreseeable future. 

Advertising shifts - 1980 to now

A version of this post was first published on the Digital Information World blog.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Linqia on December 19, 2020

    The Marketing Calendar for 2021 [Infographic]

    Linqia has published a new marketing calendar for 2021, highlighting all the key dates and events to keep in mind.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Dec. 18, 2020

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Linqia on December 19, 2020

    The Marketing Calendar for 2021 [Infographic]

    Linqia has published a new marketing calendar for 2021, highlighting all the key dates and events to keep in mind.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Dec. 18, 2020
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • The Evolution of Advertising Over the Past Four Decades [Infographic]
    By Irfan Ahmad • Jan. 04, 2021
  • Facebook Expands Engagement Alerts for Groups, Adds New Alert Options
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Jan. 04, 2021
  • LinkedIn Shares New Usage Insights for Your 2021 Planning [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Jan. 04, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.