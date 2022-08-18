 Skip to main content
The Map to Creating Your Own Content Calendar [Infographic]

Published Aug. 18, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Are you still winging it, week-to-week, with your web publishing and social media content strategy?

In order to ensure that you don’t miss out on any key opportunities, you need to put together a content calendar within your digital marketing plan, mapping out all the major events and tie-in dates, while also incorporating a broader plan for your own content initiatives at a steady cadence.

The additional level of planning will make it much easier to stay on track, while also understanding where you need to ramp up activity.

And if you need help putting together your content plan, then this infographic is for you.

The team from SEMRush have laid out a listing of key elements for your content mapping, which covers all the critical points that you need to incorporate into your strategy.

It’s worth taking a moment to absorb these notes – while SEMRush has also provided additional pointers and notes here.

SEMRush content calendar

Latest in Content Marketing
