The Power of Nostalgia in Social Media Marketing [Infographic]

Nostalgia, and awakening memories of times past, has long been a great way to spark emotional reaction, and emotional reaction is the key to driving engagement and resonance on social media.

As such, nostalgia can also play a big role in your social marketing strategy, by incorporating elements of old school trends, and tying them into your marketing approach.

So how can you do that?

This infographic from the team at Media Update provides some simple pointers on how, and why you should incorporate nostalgia into your brand messaging.