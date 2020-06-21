The Pros and Cons of Webinars and Podcasts [Infographic]

Webinars and podcasts both offer great opportunities to engage your audience, but they're also vastly different, and serve alternate purposes within your digital strategy.

But with limited resources, you may need to choose between the two, in order to focus your efforts. In the below infographic, the team from Flow provide an overview of the variable factors to consider, which could help you decide which option is better suited to your content needs.

Some of the key advantages of webinars include

- Webinars allow for live Q&A sessions, which can be more beneficial for building connection. Engaging multi-media features - Webinars also enable you to utilize both audio and video to communicate with your audience. You can also share documents, offer visuals, and/or share your screen during the presentation.

While for podcasts:

- People can listen to podcasts when it best suits them, and wherever they may be. Allow you to share expertise - Podcasts provide a platform to showcase your expertise, along with interviews and broader discussions, as opposed to the general rigidity of the webinar format.

Check out the infographic below for more insight, which could help you choose which is a better option for your business.