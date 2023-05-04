 Skip to main content
site logo

The State of Search 2023 [Infographic]

Published May 4, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking to get a better understanding of the latest Search trends, and how they’re impacting your SEO efforts?

The team from SEMRush have put together the below overview of the state of search in 2023, which incorporates a range of key data points on updates, changes and shifts that are happening within the Search market.

It could help you contextualize your traffic numbers, while it could also open your eyes to new opportunities.

You can check out the full SEMRush ‘State of Search 2023’ report here.

State of Search 2023

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
The 2023 Creator Economy Report by the Influencer Marketing Factory
From The Influencer Marketing Factory
May 02, 2023
Socialinsider Launches Social Media Statistics Library to Boost Marketing Strategies
From Socialinsider
April 27, 2023

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Content Marketing
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell