Threads Adds Native GIF Search and Posting on the Web

Here’s a small, but beneficial Threads update. After rolling out GIFs for app users back in October, Threads now also supports native GIF search and posting via the desktop version of the app as well.

As you can see in this example, Threads is informing desktop users of the update via a top of feed notification.

Which means that you can now tap on the GIF icon in the composer on the web:

It’s not a major shift, as you could already post GIFs by attaching them as an image. But now, you’ll have an in-built GIF search and posting options, which will make it easier to attach a GIF to your Threads updates.

So now you can come up with better reaction posts in the web version, though I think GIFs are going out of fashion, aren’t they?

In any event, if you like posting GIFs, you now have more capacity to do so in the web version of Meta’s Twitter clone app.