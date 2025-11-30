Threads Experiments With AI Interaction Summaries on Profiles

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

This could be an interesting Threads addition, if it makes out of beta testing, and becomes an actual thing in the app.

According to a new finding by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, Threads is working on new AI-powered interaction summaries that would be overlaid on user profiles when you visit them, which would give you a quick overview of your past interactions with that specific user.

So it’s sort of like those Gmail message summaries, but in Threads form, giving you a rundown of your past interactions, while also including notes on related interests, etc.

That could encourage more discussion in the app, while presumably, the same AI overview could also be offered for any profile, whether you’ve engaged with it before or not, giving you a summary of who the person/profile is, what they post about, relevant interests of note for each visitor, etc.

X already has similar, with X Premium users able to access a “More about this account” option, which then provides a Grok-generated summary of that user, so you can make a decision about whether to follow them or not.

So really, Threads is just replicating this feature from X, but given that X is its key rival, and Meta has its own AI tools that can provide such, it makes sense for Threads to align with the same.

But would that also take out some of the fun of discovery, by giving you an up-front overview that you can quickly refer to, as opposed to reading through their past posts, and getting an understanding of their interests?

It seems like a lesser concern, especially in the conversation history context, but simplifying everyone down to a few AI-generated talking points might also stop people from following, especially if the user isn’t overly active.

I’m not sure that would really matter, but it’s another consideration, while again, to clarify, Threads has made no official announcement of this feature as yet, so this is all speculation at this point.

Also, another possible side benefit, it could act as a deterrent to keep you away from trolls.

For example, if the summary reminds you that this person has posted some critical comments on your past posts, you could hold that against them, and move on if you choose.

Maybe it could be something that could add to the Threads experience, if it does ever make it to the main app.