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YouTube launches digital training initiative in the UK

A partnership between the video platform, the BBC and the National Film and Television School aims to create a modern digital skills training program.

Published May 17, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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YouTube announced a new partnership with the BBC and the National Film and Television School, which will see the three organizations work together to create a modern skills and training program for TV producers, digital creators and journalists across the U.K.

The updated program aims to bring more digital engagement tactics and approaches into the production curriculum for aspiring creative talent. It stems from creator demand for more dedicated training options in the region, YouTube said.

The modern media landscape has seen a significant evolution in recent times, which, as YouTube said, underlines the need for the program.“Over the last decade, the two worlds of YouTube and TV and film have gone from ‘never the twain shall meet’ to a complete crossover,” YouTube said. “YouTube content is increasingly watched on a TV screen, and what started as vlogging in bedrooms has evolved into creators building their own production companies and, in some cases, green-lighting their own formats.”

Indeed, YouTube said that the creator economy now contributes 2.2 billion pounds, or about $2.9 billion, to the U.K. GDP, and supports thousands of jobs in the region.

As such, this new initiative will bring the latest skills and audience knowledge into an evolved curriculum. That will provide more insight into how creators can best align with modern audiences to drive success.

This partnership will bring together the BBC’s reputation for trusted storytelling, the NFTS’s world-class technical mastery, and YouTube’s next generation talent and access to global audiences,” YouTube said. “We believe everyone should have access to the right tools and training. That’s why we’re teaming up to support high-quality content across news, kids content and learning and digital strategies.”

It’s a smart initiative, especially considering the rise of YouTube as a key entertainment source. The platform now rivals traditional TV as a primary destination for home entertainment.

This also means YouTube is now a key source of information and influence. As such, it’s important for the next generation of creators to understand the power and responsibility of that, and how they can best align their approaches within this framework.

The initiative, then, could play a key role in helping people build careers in media, and understand key consumption trends.

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