Threads Improves Pinch To Merge Images Option

Published July 23, 2024
Here’s a quick one that you may not be aware of.

A few weeks back, Threads rolled out a new option that enables you to pinch uploaded images together in-stream.

The functionality is available on iOS and Android (not just iOS as noted in this post), and while it’s a small feature, it adds another little, interactive element that builds into the broader Threads experience.

Threads users have been tapping into this, driving more engagement and interest in the app.

Again, it’s minor, but it’s an interesting, unique app feature.

And now Threads is making it better:

So soon, when you pinch two images together, they’ll actually, fully merge into a single image.

That could provide more creative potential for your posts.

Something to experiment with if you’re looking to enhance your Threads presence. The feature is available in the latest version of the up, with the enhanced merge coming soon.

