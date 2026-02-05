Threads Looks to Tap Into Super Bowl Engagement

With the Super Bowl hype reaching its peak ahead of NFL final next week, Meta is looking to make a big push on Threads, with the Threads team setting up a branded studio for podcasters and creators in the NFL media center, in order to help build Threads as a key platform for real-time discussion and trends.

As you can see in this example, posted by Threads chief Connor Hayes, the Threads media booth has a significant presence within the media center, providing a platform for many big-name stars and celebrities to take part in live chats and discussion, which is directly linked to the app.

Sports is a key driver of real-time engagement, and as such, a key focus for Threads.

Indeed, sports is the most discussed topic on X, with the NFL being among the main drivers of that chatter, and if Threads wants to really hurt the platform formerly known as Twitter, and become the top platform in the real-time social media race, it needs to cater to sports fans, and get more sports creators posting exclusively to Threads.

It’s done well with the NBA this season, getting various ESPN and NBA TV shows to mention Threads as their key home for social media discussion, which, again, is a massive blow to X, which has long been the epicenter of live event engagement.

If Threads can keep building on this, and build its own sizeable, valuable sports communities, that will go a long way towards making Threads a much more viable, valuable platform for many, many more users.

As such, its Super Bowl presence is important, and with Threads now up to 400 million active users, closing in on X’s 600 million actives, it is seemingly well on track to become a bigger focus for social media users, and marketers, moving forward.

It’s already added live sports indicators, and various sports communities.

Given the relevance of sports discussion, expect Threads to make a bigger push on the upcoming Olympics, as well as the NBA Finals, as it looks to drive more sports engagement.