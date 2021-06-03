TikTok Adds New Accessibility Overview to Provide Additional Support for Users

This is handy - TikTok has created a new accessibility overview, which outlines all of the platform's various accessibility features and tools, and includes explainers and links to help implement the tools.

As explained by TikTok:

"At TikTok, we’re committed to maintaining an inclusive environment and supporting our diverse community. Inclusivity is important to us because when people feel included, they’re more comfortable expressing themselves authentically, creating content, and engaging with others. Being truly inclusive means building products and tools for everyone. Our cross-functional teams work with our creator community, as well as disability organizations and advocates to help ensure TikTok is accessible to everyone."

The overview outlines the platform's evolving range of accessibility options, including its photosensitivity warnings, text-to-speech tools, animated thumbnails and auto captions.

It's a handy, centralized point of reference for its various options on this front, and could serve as a good educational tool to help more people get the most out of their in-app experience.

And as more people look to use the app, this becomes an even bigger consideration, and along with its anti-bullying and user protection measures, this is a key element in its growth and development process.

You can check out the new Accessibility Center here.