TikTok Adds New 'Business Creative Hub' to Highlight Relevant Trends and Tips in Brand Use

TikTok's looking to help brands tap into the latest trends - both on the platform generally and among business in their local region - with the addition of a new 'Business Creative Hub' content showcase, which is now available to business accounts within the app.

As explained by TikTok:

"From listening to our business users, we found that a common challenge faced by many was a lack of inspiration for new content to post. It could be that a winning strategy used on other platforms isn't having the same success here, or that you don't know what's trending and how your brand can jump on board."

The new hub aims to address this need, with a showcase of trending content in three different categories, which aims to highlight creative, engaging use of TikTok clips by brands.

As you can see here, the hub, which is available via the 'Business Suite' section of the 'Settings and privacy' menu on the app (for business profiles only), is separated into two elements.

The first is a video showcase, which highlights trending content in three categories:

The first feed, Trending: Business , shows videos from other Business Accounts in the same country, ranked by the total number of likes they've received.

, shows videos from other Business Accounts in the same country, ranked by the total number of likes they've received. The second feed, Engaging: Business , shows a similar selection of popular Business Account content, but ranked by the level of engagement, measured by the ratio of comments to video views.

, shows a similar selection of popular Business Account content, but ranked by the level of engagement, measured by the ratio of comments to video views. The third feed, Trending: Community, shows videos from all account types, ranked by the total number of likes received.

That could help guide brands on what's working, in order to help them gain traction with their TikTok creative efforts.

It's similar to TikTok's 'Top Ads' library, which provides users with examples of ads that have seen strong response on the platform.

In combination, TikTok now provides you with a broad range of examples for your promoted content efforts, and along with its @TikTokforBusiness profile, which also highlights examples and tips, there's a heap of ways to get inspiration for your on-platform approach.

The second element of the new hub is a Business Content Guide, which TikTok says is 'a cheat sheet for any business to easily get the hang of using TikTok to promote your brand'.

"It aims to inspire, with tips on content strategy, storyline ideation, and video shooting; but there are also practical tips for getting the most out of your business account, from setting up your profile, to the best times to post, to content moderation and traffic. The Content Guide also showcases Success Stories - best practice examples from brands with successful Business Accounts."

The Content Guide element is mostly static text, though there are video examples in between, and it includes a range of guidance notes and advice, which could be beneficial in your approach.

These are some handy resources for TikTok marketers, with the examples provided giving you clear guidance on what's trending in your region to help guide your approach.

Of course, the best way to get a true feel for what works, on any platform, is to spend time in the app yourself, but these tools provide more specific guidance on how brands are using the platform, which could help to spark your thinking for on-platform campaigns.

You can find out more about TikTok's new Business Creative Hub here.